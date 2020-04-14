5463 Sedalia Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 BR, 1 1/2 bath 2 story home has 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. In additions to nice sized bedrooms there is another room on the 2nd floor perfect for a home office. The main bath has been updated, as has the kitchen with new countertop, sink, and faucet. All carpet is new and freshly painted and ready to move into. Rent is $995/mo, as is the deposit, Pets are allowed with an added $250 one time pet fee upfront and an added $25/mo. Qualifications include credit score over 600 and houshold income over $3500/mo. NO past evictions will be considered. NO section 8. Apply at our website at austenestates.com

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam.



We do not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. We would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. Our office contact number for this property is 614-467-4560.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.