All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Find more places like 5463 Sedalia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blacklick Estates, OH
/
5463 Sedalia Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:15 PM

5463 Sedalia Drive

5463 Sedalia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5463 Sedalia Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 BR, 1 1/2 bath 2 story home has 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. In additions to nice sized bedrooms there is another room on the 2nd floor perfect for a home office. The main bath has been updated, as has the kitchen with new countertop, sink, and faucet. All carpet is new and freshly painted and ready to move into. Rent is $995/mo, as is the deposit, Pets are allowed with an added $250 one time pet fee upfront and an added $25/mo. Qualifications include credit score over 600 and houshold income over $3500/mo. NO past evictions will be considered. NO section 8. Apply at our website at austenestates.com
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam.

We do not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. We would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. Our office contact number for this property is 614-467-4560.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5463 Sedalia Drive have any available units?
5463 Sedalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 5463 Sedalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5463 Sedalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5463 Sedalia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5463 Sedalia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5463 Sedalia Drive offer parking?
No, 5463 Sedalia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5463 Sedalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5463 Sedalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5463 Sedalia Drive have a pool?
No, 5463 Sedalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5463 Sedalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5463 Sedalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5463 Sedalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5463 Sedalia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5463 Sedalia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5463 Sedalia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Blacklick Estates 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBlacklick Estates Apartments with Balconies
Blacklick Estates Apartments with ParkingBlacklick Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Blacklick Estates Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Grove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OH
Worthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus