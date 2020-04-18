All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM

5221 Zimmer Drive

5221 Zimmer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5221 Zimmer Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home for rent in Blacklick Estates, available now! This home is currently being used as an Airbnb, but we are looking to rent out the unit to a traditional tenant on a month-to-month or short term lease. The house features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, and spacious bedrooms with brand new carpet. This is in a great, quiet neighborhood. Rent it now unfurnished at $1000 OR you can rent it fully furnished (as pictured) for $1495!

Pet friendly with additional pet fee and deposit. Contact us to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 Zimmer Drive have any available units?
5221 Zimmer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 5221 Zimmer Drive have?
Some of 5221 Zimmer Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 Zimmer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5221 Zimmer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 Zimmer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5221 Zimmer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5221 Zimmer Drive offer parking?
No, 5221 Zimmer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5221 Zimmer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 Zimmer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 Zimmer Drive have a pool?
No, 5221 Zimmer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5221 Zimmer Drive have accessible units?
No, 5221 Zimmer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 Zimmer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 Zimmer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5221 Zimmer Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5221 Zimmer Drive has units with air conditioning.

