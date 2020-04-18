5221 Zimmer Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home for rent in Blacklick Estates, available now! This home is currently being used as an Airbnb, but we are looking to rent out the unit to a traditional tenant on a month-to-month or short term lease. The house features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, and spacious bedrooms with brand new carpet. This is in a great, quiet neighborhood. Rent it now unfurnished at $1000 OR you can rent it fully furnished (as pictured) for $1495!



Pet friendly with additional pet fee and deposit. Contact us to set up a showing!