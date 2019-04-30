5039 Albany Drive

Amenities

Create a place of your own in this 3-bedroom/ 1-bath 1184 SF home in Columbus! This home features two living rooms, storage space, granite counter tops in the kitchen, eat in kitchen, updated bathroom, fully fenced in backyard and a storage shed! This home is renting for $1200 a month!



Don't miss out on this home!



For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

