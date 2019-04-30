All apartments in Blacklick Estates
5039 Albany Drive

Location

5039 Albany Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon!

Create a place of your own in this 3-bedroom/ 1-bath 1184 SF home in Columbus! This home features two living rooms, storage space, granite counter tops in the kitchen, eat in kitchen, updated bathroom, fully fenced in backyard and a storage shed! This home is renting for $1200 a month!

Don't miss out on this home!

For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 Albany Drive have any available units?
5039 Albany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 5039 Albany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5039 Albany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 Albany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5039 Albany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5039 Albany Drive offer parking?
No, 5039 Albany Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5039 Albany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5039 Albany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 Albany Drive have a pool?
No, 5039 Albany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5039 Albany Drive have accessible units?
No, 5039 Albany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 Albany Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5039 Albany Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5039 Albany Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5039 Albany Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

