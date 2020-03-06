3801 Beechton Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This beautiful newly renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom has fresh paint and completely updated.There is a huge kitchen with a ton of counter space and cabinets! The dining area is a cute nook and has a ton of windows so you can look outside. There is an unfinished basement as well for extra storage along with a fully fenced in backyard and a one car attached garage! Don't miss out on this home!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.