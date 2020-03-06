All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Blacklick Estates, OH
3801 Beechton Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:16 PM

3801 Beechton Road

3801 Beechton Road · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Beechton Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This beautiful newly renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom has fresh paint and completely updated.There is a huge kitchen with a ton of counter space and cabinets! The dining area is a cute nook and has a ton of windows so you can look outside. There is an unfinished basement as well for extra storage along with a fully fenced in backyard and a one car attached garage! Don't miss out on this home!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Beechton Road have any available units?
3801 Beechton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 3801 Beechton Road have?
Some of 3801 Beechton Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Beechton Road currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Beechton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Beechton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Beechton Road is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Beechton Road offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Beechton Road offers parking.
Does 3801 Beechton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Beechton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Beechton Road have a pool?
No, 3801 Beechton Road does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Beechton Road have accessible units?
No, 3801 Beechton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Beechton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Beechton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Beechton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 Beechton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

