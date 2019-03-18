This adorable ranch home has everything you need on one level. Newer kitchen and bath-just about everything updated in this wonderful home. Washer and dryer included for your use. Big eat in kitchen. Fenced yard and 2 car garage. You will love this 3 BR 1 BA home. Available April 1. Dog possible with approval and additional fee. NO smoking. 24 hours notice for showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 have any available units?
3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 have?
Some of 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 currently offering any rent specials?
3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 is pet friendly.
Does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 offer parking?