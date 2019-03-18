All apartments in Blacklick Estates
3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:43 AM

3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267

3778 Evanston Road · No Longer Available
Location

3778 Evanston Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
This adorable ranch home has everything you need on one level. Newer kitchen and bath-just about everything updated in this wonderful home. Washer and dryer included for your use. Big eat in kitchen. Fenced yard and 2 car garage. You will love this 3 BR 1 BA home. Available April 1. Dog possible with approval and additional fee. NO smoking. 24 hours notice for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 have any available units?
3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 have?
Some of 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 currently offering any rent specials?
3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 is pet friendly.
Does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 offer parking?
Yes, 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 offers parking.
Does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 have a pool?
No, 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 does not have a pool.
Does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 have accessible units?
No, 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 does not have accessible units.
Does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267 has units with air conditioning.

