3778 Evanston Rd Columbus Oh 43232-6267

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

This adorable ranch home has everything you need on one level. Newer kitchen and bath-just about everything updated in this wonderful home. Washer and dryer included for your use. Big eat in kitchen. Fenced yard and 2 car garage. You will love this 3 BR 1 BA home. Available April 1. Dog possible with approval and additional fee. NO smoking. 24 hours notice for showings.