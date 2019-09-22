All apartments in Blacklick Estates
2977 Renfro Road

2977 Renfro Road · No Longer Available
Location

2977 Renfro Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This huge open concept ranch home has a lot to offer! The kitchen is absolutely huge and can hold a huge dining room table. The laundry room is right next to the kitchen and there is a folding station! There is a cute backyard and this home features a huge unfinished basement as well! Don't miss out on this home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2977 Renfro Road have any available units?
2977 Renfro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 2977 Renfro Road currently offering any rent specials?
2977 Renfro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2977 Renfro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2977 Renfro Road is pet friendly.
Does 2977 Renfro Road offer parking?
No, 2977 Renfro Road does not offer parking.
Does 2977 Renfro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2977 Renfro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2977 Renfro Road have a pool?
No, 2977 Renfro Road does not have a pool.
Does 2977 Renfro Road have accessible units?
No, 2977 Renfro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2977 Renfro Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2977 Renfro Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2977 Renfro Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2977 Renfro Road does not have units with air conditioning.
