2819 E Broad Street

Lovely sun filled ranch conveniently located on Broad St. Near restaurants, airport, bus stop, churches and synagogues. Perfect layout: Large Living Room, Large 4 Season Room or Dining Room, Eat-in modern kitchen, 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms (one in Master). Pristine hardwood floors throughout. 2-car roomy Garage, fenced yard, front is buffered by a line of little trees. Large backyard with fire pit and built-in grill. Patio runs along the back of the home. Available in time for school start!