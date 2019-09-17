All apartments in Bexley
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

2819 E Broad Street

2819 East Broad Street · No Longer Available
Location

2819 East Broad Street, Bexley, OH 43209

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely sun filled ranch conveniently located on Broad St. Near restaurants, airport, bus stop, churches and synagogues. Perfect layout: Large Living Room, Large 4 Season Room or Dining Room, Eat-in modern kitchen, 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms (one in Master). Pristine hardwood floors throughout. 2-car roomy Garage, fenced yard, front is buffered by a line of little trees. Large backyard with fire pit and built-in grill. Patio runs along the back of the home. Available in time for school start!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 E Broad Street have any available units?
2819 E Broad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexley, OH.
What amenities does 2819 E Broad Street have?
Some of 2819 E Broad Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 E Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
2819 E Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 E Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 2819 E Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexley.
Does 2819 E Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 2819 E Broad Street offers parking.
Does 2819 E Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 E Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 E Broad Street have a pool?
No, 2819 E Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 2819 E Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 2819 E Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 E Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 E Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 E Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 E Broad Street does not have units with air conditioning.
