525 N Madriver St.

Location

525 North Madriver Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath two-story home near Hospital and Intermediate School in Bellefontaine. Large garage in back with separate parking, insulated, electric, perfect for workshop or anyone who works on cars. Additional 1 card garage in front. House hard surfaces down stairs and new carpet upstairs. Partially finished basement, perfect for a play room or office.

If no interest in garage in rear, house may be rented separately for $1000.

Application fee $15 per adult. A separate application must be submitted for each adult. Pets must be approved by owner with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet (max. 2)

One year lease required. Income must be at least three times rental amount.

Rent $1500, Deposit $1200.

For more information and for application visit www.ForRentBellefontaine.com
Beautiful 3 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath two-story home near Hospital and Intermediate School in Bellefontaine. 1 card garage. Hard surfaces down stairs and new carpet upstairs. Partially finished basement, perfect for a play room or office.

Application fee $15 per adult. A separate application must be submitted for each adult. Pets must be approved by owner with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet (max. 2)

One year lease required. Income must be at least three times rental amount.

Rent $1000, Deposit $1000.

For more information and for application visit www.ForRentBellefontaine.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 525 N Madriver St have any available units?
525 N Madriver St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 N Madriver St have?
Some of 525 N Madriver St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N Madriver St currently offering any rent specials?
525 N Madriver St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N Madriver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 N Madriver St is pet friendly.
Does 525 N Madriver St offer parking?
Yes, 525 N Madriver St does offer parking.
Does 525 N Madriver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 N Madriver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N Madriver St have a pool?
No, 525 N Madriver St does not have a pool.
Does 525 N Madriver St have accessible units?
No, 525 N Madriver St does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N Madriver St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 N Madriver St has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 N Madriver St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 N Madriver St has units with air conditioning.

