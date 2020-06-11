525 N Madriver St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath two-story home near Hospital and Intermediate School in Bellefontaine. Large garage in back with separate parking, insulated, electric, perfect for workshop or anyone who works on cars. Additional 1 card garage in front. House hard surfaces down stairs and new carpet upstairs. Partially finished basement, perfect for a play room or office.



If no interest in garage in rear, house may be rented separately for $1000.



Application fee $15 per adult. A separate application must be submitted for each adult. Pets must be approved by owner with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet (max. 2)



One year lease required. Income must be at least three times rental amount.



Rent $1500, Deposit $1200.



For more information and for application visit www.ForRentBellefontaine.com

Beautiful 3 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath two-story home near Hospital and Intermediate School in Bellefontaine. 1 card garage. Hard surfaces down stairs and new carpet upstairs. Partially finished basement, perfect for a play room or office.



Application fee $15 per adult. A separate application must be submitted for each adult. Pets must be approved by owner with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet (max. 2)



One year lease required. Income must be at least three times rental amount.



Rent $1000, Deposit $1000.



For more information and for application visit www.ForRentBellefontaine.com