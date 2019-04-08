All apartments in Ashville
800 Long Street

800 Long St · No Longer Available
Location

800 Long St, Ashville, OH 43103

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom, 1-2 bath units. $625-$996/mo. Sec Dep commensurate with unit.The Lakes at Ashton Village is located in the quaint village of Ashville Ohio. We are just a short twenty minute drive south of downtown Columbus. Our convenient location allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds and at a fraction of the cost. Our affordable rents are close to 1/3 of what you would be paying to live in the city.Our amenities include a refreshing swimming pool, fitness center and 3 lakes for your enjoyment. The lakes are stocked for an afternoon of fishing or you can sit on one of the banks and take in the natural country beauty around you.One to Three bedroom units potentially available leasing from $625/mo to $996/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Long Street have any available units?
800 Long Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashville, OH.
What amenities does 800 Long Street have?
Some of 800 Long Street's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Long Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Long Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Long Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 Long Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashville.
Does 800 Long Street offer parking?
No, 800 Long Street does not offer parking.
Does 800 Long Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Long Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Long Street have a pool?
Yes, 800 Long Street has a pool.
Does 800 Long Street have accessible units?
No, 800 Long Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Long Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Long Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Long Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Long Street does not have units with air conditioning.
