800 Long Street

Beautiful 1-3 bedroom, 1-2 bath units. $625-$996/mo. Sec Dep commensurate with unit.The Lakes at Ashton Village is located in the quaint village of Ashville Ohio. We are just a short twenty minute drive south of downtown Columbus. Our convenient location allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds and at a fraction of the cost. Our affordable rents are close to 1/3 of what you would be paying to live in the city.Our amenities include a refreshing swimming pool, fitness center and 3 lakes for your enjoyment. The lakes are stocked for an afternoon of fishing or you can sit on one of the banks and take in the natural country beauty around you.One to Three bedroom units potentially available leasing from $625/mo to $996/mo.