319 1/2 E Main St

This is a 2nd floor , 2 bedroom apt. The rent is $$535.00 a month. Tenant would be responsible to pay the electric. Stove and refrig are furnished. Lawn care is provided, NO PETS, some utilities are free. If you are interested, you will need to view before applying with us.You must bring in your photo ID for us to hold until you return the key back to our office. Our hours are 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, you can us at 419-281-3446.



COVID-19 Update



Our office is currently closed to the public for showings & viewings. We are, however, still staffed in the office & answering phones daily. Please call if you have any questions at 419-281-3446 or view our available properties on our website at bauerrealty.com - online applications can be submitted through our website. Thank you for your patience & understanding!



No Pets Allowed



