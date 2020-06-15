All apartments in Ashland
Find more places like 319 1/2 E Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashland, OH
/
319 1/2 E Main St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

319 1/2 E Main St

319 1/2 E Main St · (419) 281-3446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ashland
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

319 1/2 E Main St, Ashland, OH 44805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $535 · Avail. now

$535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a 2nd floor , 2 bedroom apt. The rent is $$535.00 a month. Tenant would be responsible to pay the electric. Stove and refrig are furnished. Lawn care is provided, NO PETS, some utilities are free. If you are interested, you will need to view before applying with us.You must bring in your photo ID for us to hold until you return the key back to our office. Our hours are 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, you can us at 419-281-3446.

COVID-19 Update

Our office is currently closed to the public for showings & viewings. We are, however, still staffed in the office & answering phones daily. Please call if you have any questions at 419-281-3446 or view our available properties on our website at bauerrealty.com - online applications can be submitted through our website. Thank you for your patience & understanding!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3883454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 1/2 E Main St have any available units?
319 1/2 E Main St has a unit available for $535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 319 1/2 E Main St currently offering any rent specials?
319 1/2 E Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 1/2 E Main St pet-friendly?
No, 319 1/2 E Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 319 1/2 E Main St offer parking?
No, 319 1/2 E Main St does not offer parking.
Does 319 1/2 E Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 1/2 E Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 1/2 E Main St have a pool?
No, 319 1/2 E Main St does not have a pool.
Does 319 1/2 E Main St have accessible units?
No, 319 1/2 E Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 319 1/2 E Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 1/2 E Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 1/2 E Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 1/2 E Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 319 1/2 E Main St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ashland Apartments with Parking
Ashland Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHNewark, OH
Brunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHWooster, OHLorain, OH
Parma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity