Ashland, OH
1027 E Main St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

1027 E Main St

1027 East Main Street · (419) 281-3446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1027 East Main Street, Ashland, OH 44805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This is a COMMERCIAL BUILDING. The rent is $2,800.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. 3,000.00 Square Feet, Highly Visible location, Basement for storage, Has parking lot. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water. If you have any questions, please call 419-281-3446 to discuss and view.

COVID-19 Update

Our office is currently closed to the public for showings & viewings. We are, however, still staffed in the office & answering phones daily. Please call if you have any questions at 419-281-3446 or view our available properties on our website at bauerrealty.com - online applications can be submitted through our website. Thank you for your patience & understanding!

(RLNE5101723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 E Main St have any available units?
1027 E Main St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1027 E Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1027 E Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 E Main St pet-friendly?
No, 1027 E Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 1027 E Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1027 E Main St does offer parking.
Does 1027 E Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 E Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 E Main St have a pool?
No, 1027 E Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1027 E Main St have accessible units?
No, 1027 E Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 E Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 E Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 E Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 E Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
