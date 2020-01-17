All apartments in Alliance
103 East State St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:13 PM

103 East State St

103 East State Street · (234) 251-0555
Location

103 East State Street, Alliance, OH 44601

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,836

Studio · 3 Bath · 2448 sqft

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Fantastic business location! Just past the intersection of State St and Union Ave, at State St and Cherry Ave. Classically handsome, brick, stand alone building with corner exposure. Previously a bank and most recently used as administrative offices for the hospital. This would be a great option for retail space as well. Both front and back entrances are beautiful, with slate floored corridors and nice lighting. The main level offers 3 private offices, all with windows. The front corner office also has a private bathroom. The far side of the building has french doors and a separate entry/exit door. This could be a meeting room, large office or separate private area. The remaining open space on the main level, is bright, open and offers an array of different uses. On the lower level, is a large open room with tile flooring. This functions a as conference room/break room or additional work space. There are two separate bathrooms, a large storage room and utility room as well. There are 7 parking spots directly behind the building. Tenant responsible for utilities and CAM fee. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 East State St have any available units?
103 East State St has a unit available for $1,836 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 103 East State St currently offering any rent specials?
103 East State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 East State St pet-friendly?
No, 103 East State St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alliance.
Does 103 East State St offer parking?
Yes, 103 East State St does offer parking.
Does 103 East State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 East State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 East State St have a pool?
No, 103 East State St does not have a pool.
Does 103 East State St have accessible units?
No, 103 East State St does not have accessible units.
Does 103 East State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 East State St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 East State St have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 East State St does not have units with air conditioning.
