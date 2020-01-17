103 East State St

Amenities

Fantastic business location! Just past the intersection of State St and Union Ave, at State St and Cherry Ave. Classically handsome, brick, stand alone building with corner exposure. Previously a bank and most recently used as administrative offices for the hospital. This would be a great option for retail space as well. Both front and back entrances are beautiful, with slate floored corridors and nice lighting. The main level offers 3 private offices, all with windows. The front corner office also has a private bathroom. The far side of the building has french doors and a separate entry/exit door. This could be a meeting room, large office or separate private area. The remaining open space on the main level, is bright, open and offers an array of different uses. On the lower level, is a large open room with tile flooring. This functions a as conference room/break room or additional work space. There are two separate bathrooms, a large storage room and utility room as well. There are 7 parking spots directly behind the building. Tenant responsible for utilities and CAM fee. Please call for more details.