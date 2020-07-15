Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
OK
/
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM

2 Apartments For Rent Near Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
7 Units Available
Briarwood
2800 North Osage, Okmulgee, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
875 sqft
Welcome Home to Briarwood

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
322 East 6th Street - 102
322 E 6th St, Okmulgee, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
545 sqft
The Ford Lofts offer luxury amenities while keeping a vintage feel. Including stainless steel ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and microwave/vent hoods. All lofts feature high efficiency HVAC units.

Similar Pages

Pottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBixby, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OK
Sapulpa, OKJenks, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OK
Seminole, OKOkemah, OKSand Springs, OKShawnee, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologySeminole State College
Tulsa Community College
University of Tulsa