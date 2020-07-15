Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 AM
8 Apartments For Rent Near NMSU
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Park Place
3245 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$645
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2012 Cotton Ave
2012 Cotton Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1367 sqft
2012 Cotton - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in a great location! - 2012 Cotton - This nice 3 bed 2 bath house features 1,367 sq ft, 2 car garage, refrigerated air, beautiful backyard, quiet neighborhood, stainless steel refrigerator, fireplace, tile
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1864 Foster Rd.
1864 East Foster Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Cute House in Bellamah Area! - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath house with large front and back yard! Washer/dryer hookups and carport! Please see virtual tour below. Property can only be shown in person with an approved application.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1198 Court
1198 E Court Ave, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$675
884 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom house on Corner lot with large back yard - Beautiful 2 Bedroom house on Corner lot with large back yard We do not accept Section 8 Housing. (RLNE5668254)
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1289 S. Espina
1289 South Espina Street, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
1816 sqft
3 Bedroom home for Rent in Las Cruces - This large 3 bedroom home features original hardwood floors and a large fireplace. Large bedrooms, Dining Room and an office. Washer and Dryer hookup in a large Mud Room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2178767)
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1812 Triviz Drive
1812 South Triviz Drive, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$750
984 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME FOR RENT - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for rent, close to NMSU. New Paint and new Carpet. NO PETS. Has a washer and Dryer. Small Back Yard. Tenant only pays electric No Pets Allowed (RLNE3092596)
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2225 College Street
2225 College St, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$625
2225 College Street Available 05/31/20 2 bedroom 1 bath house - newly remodeled No Pets Allowed (RLNE4147513)
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2217 College Street
2217 College St, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$635
2 bed 1 bath house - 2 bed 1 bath house for lease. Newly remodeled. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889072)