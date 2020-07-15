Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near IWU
Marion Green Apartments
1402 S Maple St, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$640
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$709
1270 sqft
Income-restricted apartments with in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Community access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Marion Green Apartments is a green community and pet-friendly.
523 South Whites Avenue
523 S Whites Ave, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
2 bed 1 bath duplex, beautiful hard wood floors, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Perfect for downsizing or a roommate! Application: https://www.hemlane.
1100 S Baldwin Ave
1100 South Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
Great Homes Great Communities for Great Families! - Property Id: 290236 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1510 W 11th Street
1510 West 11th Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
749 sqft
Just Lowered!!! - Great 2 bedroom ranch home with detached garage. New carpet in living room and bedroom. Laundry off the kitchen. Big backyard for the kids to run around! Close to Webster Park. Sorry no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5786438)
1022 S Maple St
1022 South Maple Street, Marion, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1033 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 1022 S Maple St Marion, IN 46953 This is a good chance to invest. It will require some remodeling but if you work with construction or have remodeling skills. This may be for you.