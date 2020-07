Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Location close to Woodstock! Back deck overlooks bubbling stream and a cute backyard with swings. Finished lower level is a great space for recreation, home office or guest apartment. Rented unfurnished. Plenty of storage, ample space for you and your family. 4 bedrooms on main level, a fireplace on both levels. Brand new propane furnace. Renovations will be completed mid July. Available for showing now!