12 Brainard Ridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Conveniently located in the first block of buildings of the complex, the trails on Windham Mountain are within walking distance from this Brainard Ridge townhome. Tastefully furnished with many upgrades including newer kitchen, baths & quality carpeting. Mudroom entry for your gear leads into an open concept living space with galley kitchen, dining area and comfortable living area with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Second floor master bedroom with ensuite bath and a cozy sleeping alcove. You'll find a bunk room (sleeps 4), bedroom with king sized bed and full bath on lower level. This unit comfortably sleeps 8 and awaits its next seasonal snow sport enthusiast!