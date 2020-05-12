All apartments in Windham
12 Brainard Ridge Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:52 PM

12 Brainard Ridge Road

12 Brainard Ridge Road · (845) 610-6065
Location

12 Brainard Ridge Road, Windham, NY 12496

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Conveniently located in the first block of buildings of the complex, the trails on Windham Mountain are within walking distance from this Brainard Ridge townhome. Tastefully furnished with many upgrades including newer kitchen, baths & quality carpeting. Mudroom entry for your gear leads into an open concept living space with galley kitchen, dining area and comfortable living area with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Second floor master bedroom with ensuite bath and a cozy sleeping alcove. You'll find a bunk room (sleeps 4), bedroom with king sized bed and full bath on lower level. This unit comfortably sleeps 8 and awaits its next seasonal snow sport enthusiast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Brainard Ridge Road have any available units?
12 Brainard Ridge Road has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Brainard Ridge Road have?
Some of 12 Brainard Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Brainard Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
12 Brainard Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Brainard Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 12 Brainard Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windham.
Does 12 Brainard Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 12 Brainard Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 12 Brainard Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Brainard Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Brainard Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 12 Brainard Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 12 Brainard Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 12 Brainard Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Brainard Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Brainard Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Brainard Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Brainard Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
