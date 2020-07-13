Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Westmere, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westmere apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
30 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,128
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) SENIORS ONLY - Property Id: 312588 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:...........
Results within 5 miles of Westmere
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,274
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 8 at 05:18pm
4 Units Available
Campus Area
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3728 Carman Rd
3728 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (Second Floor) - Property Id: 312482 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 3728 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 1 Rental Type:.....

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3724 Carman Road #3
3724 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (On SECON FLOOR) - Property Id: 311852 Monthly Rent:...... $1025 Town:................... 3724 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2975 West Old State Road- Unit 12
2975 West Old State Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent in Guilderland off Carman Road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Rd #304
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 308171 NO PETS and NO SMOKING (AVAILABLE 9/1/20) Monthly Rent:...... $885 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #304-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10
2979 West Old State Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Guilderland ready for 9/1/2020. This second floor unit is being updated to feature new wood plank flooring, new kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, new cabinets and appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1565 New Scotland Rd. #106
1565 New Scotland Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Multi-family building

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
34 EXCHANGE ST
34 Exchange Street, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautifully renovated 2nd floor unit. Granite, stainless appliances, off street parking, no smoking or pets. Available 6/1/2020. All Covid 19 forms to be signed. Masks and gloves a must.Vacant go and show. Lockbox on front railing.Feedback please!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
New Scotland
317 New Scotland Ave Apt. B - 1
317 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Be a stone's throw away from the New Scotland Ave Commercial Strip with popular restaurants like Novana, the Ale & Oyster, Sake Cafe, Tipsy Moose, The Fountain, Graney's and more. Also walking distance to Saint Peter's or Albany Med.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
89 North Allen Street - 5
89 N Allen St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1000 sqft
Enjoy living in the heart of Pine Hills, a quiet Albany, N.Y., residential retreat conveniently located blocks from the city's downtown business district.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5 HERBER AV
5 Herber Avenue, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
You can't beat the location of this 2nd floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Delmar! Close access to Bethlehem's Rail Trail & walking distance to area shops, restaurants & schools! Elsmere elementary.
Results within 10 miles of Westmere
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
14 Units Available
Northside
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,227
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
14 Units Available
Downtown Schenectady
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westmere, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westmere apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

