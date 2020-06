Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This cozy beach house in Westhampton Dunes offers magnificent bay views. 3 out of 4 bedrooms grants access to a large deck with outdoor showers that leads to a boardwalk pathway to the bay. The second level offers an open floor plan, EIK and family room with vaulted ceilings, large windows that showcase an unobstructed view of Moriches Bay. Enjoy additional outdoor living space on the second-floor deck for entertaining and viewing the most spectacular sunsets. This home has a circular driveway with plenty of parking and quick access to private Westhampton Beach