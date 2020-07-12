/
apartments with pool
35 Apartments for rent in Westhampton Beach, NY with pool
Westhampton Beach
11 Bridle Path
11 Bridle Path, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2244 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to extend the summer? Enjoy the month of September in this sun filled and spacious 4B open concept home nestled in a quiet WHB neighborhood close to town, shops, restaurants, beaches and train. Privately landscaped .
Westhampton Beach
231 Dune Rd
231 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$14,000
Renovated Hotel Room with Microwave and Small Fridge....The Wonderful Bath and Tennis.Sleeps 4. ..Close to New Westhampton Beach Village (No Car Needed) Ocean Access and Tennis! Rent Includes All Utilities..Coffee Pot, Microwave and Small Fridge....
Westhampton Beach
355 Dune Rd
355 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Classic and private, Ocean Front Beach House. Meticulously updated in 2019. Chef's kitchen and 3 updated full baths. Ensuite MBR with huge closets and ocean view. Three additional family sized Bedrooms with ample closet space.
Westhampton Beach
493 Dune Road
493 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Think Beach! Close To All In Whb..Shops, Movies, Houses Of Worship, Train, Theater And Ocean Front! New Home With Open Layout And Views Galore! Ocean Right Outside The Door! Gunite Heated Soaking Pool! 4 Brs 4.5 Baths, Two Laundries, Central Air ...
Westhampton Beach
32 White Oak Lane
32 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
2200 sqft
Beautifully renovated one level home with open floor plan - primary bedroom suite with large marble bathroom, second jr. en-suite bedroom and two additional guest bedrooms. Outdoors features heated gunite pool with blue stone patio.
Westhampton Beach
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
Westhampton Beach
104 Oneck Ln
104 Oneck Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Charming, Pristine Traditional Home In Beautiful Westhampton Beach Village. Close To Town And Beach! Gorgeous, Private, Yard. Thoughtful Outdoor Living Space, Fire-Pit And Lots Of Seating For Family And Friends.
Westhampton Beach
15 Pin Oak Lane
15 Pin Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Clean as Can Be! New Everything! In Village Location . Close to All WHB has to Offer This is 3 Bedrooms 2 .5 Baths with Bedroom and Bath on Ground Level. Finished Basement and New Heated Pool! Pets CONSIDERED.
Results within 1 mile of Westhampton Beach
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
August Rental?? See it TODAY before July tenant moves in!!! All Inclusive!! Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
Westhampton
23 Bishop Avenue
23 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Thoughtfully designed renovation offers open concept floor plan - light and airy with meticulous attention to detail.
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
Quogue
5 A S Jessup Lane 5 A
5 Jessup Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$59,000
1800 sqft
Charming home south of Quogue Street. Large EIK, laundry room, three bedrooms, three full baths, living room with fireplace, pool house with bedroom and full bath, kidney shaped heated pool, outside shower, screened in sun room.
Results within 5 miles of Westhampton Beach
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
1770 sqft
Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.
Remsenburg - Speonk
62 S Phillips Ave
62 South Phillips Avenue, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$37,000
Immaculate Traditional Home Situated On A Very Private Landscaped Acre In The Quaint Hamlet Of Remsenburg.
Quogue
3 Blueberry Lane
3 Blueberry Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
2400 sqft
The classic 80's contemporary updated to the max. Freshly gutted and rebuilt to the highest standards this Quogue Village home was built by one of the areas finest builders for himself.
Westhampton
28 Jagger Ln
28 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
7 Bedrooms
Ask
This 6000 sq. ft, 5 B/R,5.5 Bath Manor House has been lovingly restored. Featuring a new Country Kitchen, spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm w/fireplace & family room. Set on 1.
East Quogue
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!
East Quogue
101 Dune Road
101 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$11,000
550 sqft
Great Oceanfront complex. Cocktails and Lobster Rolls at Dockers across the street. Beautiful sunsets. Best summer ever!
Results within 10 miles of Westhampton Beach
Manorville
402 Village Circle
402 Village Circle North, Manorville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly Renovated. All New Appliances. New Flooring. New Bathrooms. Sun Filled Screened in porch. Club House. Gated Community. Vineyards Close by. Easy Access to North and South Fork . 55 and older Community.
