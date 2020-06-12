/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westhampton Beach, NY
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
32 White Oak Ln
32 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
Recently renovated ranch home with open floor plan - wood floors throughout - master bedroom suite - jr. master suite and two additional guest bedrooms and bath. Property also includes a heated gunite pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
66 Library Avenue
66 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Library Avenue in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
355 Dune Rd
355 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Classic and private, Ocean Front Beach House. Meticulously updated in 2019. Chef's kitchen and 3 updated full baths. Ensuite MBR with huge closets and ocean view. Three additional family sized Bedrooms with ample closet space.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Potunk Lane
101 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
Must see this Westhampton Beach Village Charmer. 4 Bedrooms. First Floor En Suite Bedroom, Huge Master on 2nd floor and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. One BR currently has a crib but homeowner will switch out to a bed upon request.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
493 Dune Road
493 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Think Beach! Close To All In Whb..Shops, Movies, Houses Of Worship, Train, Theater And Ocean Front! New Home With Open Layout And Views Galore! Ocean Right Outside The Door! Gunite Heated Soaking Pool! 4 Brs 4.5 Baths, Two Laundries, Central Air ...
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
104 Oneck Ln
104 Oneck Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
Charming, Pristine Traditional Home In Beautiful Westhampton Beach Village. Close To Town And Beach! Gorgeous, Private, Yard. Thoughtful Outdoor Living Space, Fire-Pit And Lots Of Seating For Family And Friends.
Results within 1 mile of Westhampton Beach
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
572 Montauk Highway
572 West Montauk Highway, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2400 sqft
An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
All Inclusive July-August Rental! Sunny Cape - Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Vine Covered Patio, BBQ and in ground pool. Utilities Included with a $250 Cap per month.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhamtpon...Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax...Rented 2020 Summer thru Mid October Available Winter Holidays ....
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Quogue
1 Unit Available
5 A S Jessup Lane 5 A
5 Jessup Lane, Quogue, NY
Charming home south of Quogue Street. Large EIK, laundry room, three bedrooms, three full baths, living room with fireplace, pool house with bedroom and full bath, kidney shaped heated pool, outside shower, screened in sun room.
Results within 5 miles of Westhampton Beach
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
654 Dune Road Rd
654 Dune Rd, Westhampton, NY
This cozy beach house in Westhampton Dunes offers magnificent bay views. 3 out of 4 bedrooms grants access to a large deck with outdoor showers that leads to a boardwalk pathway to the bay.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$60,000
1770 sqft
First offering! Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
56 Tanners Neck Lane
56 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to enjoy summer living at this finest new construction & most elegant home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
59 Jagger Ln
59 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
1700 sqft
August in the Hamptons! Turn Key renovated 3 bedroom ranch is the perfect setting for your summer vacation. Large yard with inground, oversized heated pool. Spacious kitchen with open concept entertaining space. Available August 1-Labor Day.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
24 Dune Road
24 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
This lovely furnished home located on Shinnecock bay and short walk to the Beach across the street. This home has an open floor plan with living room, dining area, and eat in kitchen, plus sliding door access to a large wrap around porch.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Quogue
1 Unit Available
118 Dune Rd
118 Dune Road, Quogue, NY
Season $125,000; June $45,000; July $50,000 August to LD $60,000; May 15 to June 30 $60,000. On the Beach......
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Remsenburg - Speonk
1 Unit Available
4 Club Lane
4 Club Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
Bucolic Remsenburg Retreat.Over an acre of peaceful property with gated pool area and expansive lawns. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, all on main level, an en-suite master, including two with double beds, a king and a queen.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Quogue
1 Unit Available
29 Ogden Lane E
29 Ogden Lane, Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
3000 sqft
A private acre on Prestigious Quogue Canal, only a few blocks to Dune Road Beach Clubs and Village Beach. This serene setting boasts 3000 sf of professionally decorated living space with over 200 ft of dock space with deep water for a large boat.
