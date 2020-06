Amenities

parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Classic and private, Ocean Front Beach House. Meticulously updated in 2019. Chef's kitchen and 3 updated full baths. Ensuite MBR with huge closets and ocean view. Three additional family sized Bedrooms with ample closet space. Unparalleled beach living at its finest.. In ground heated gunite pool. Cabana with bath, including shower, changing area and storage. Close to all that the village of Westhampton Beach has to offer.