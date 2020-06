Amenities

This Modern 3,800 sq. ft. home enjoys panoramic ocean and bay views. There is an oceanside gunite pool and an all-weather tennis court. Nestled on a white sandy beach in Jetty protected Westhampton Beach Village, with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths and open floor plan featuring a Chef's kitchen and spacious dining room. The second floor master bedroom features high ceilings, stunning views of the ocean and large master bath. A must see very special Hamptons property!