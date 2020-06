Amenities

Must see this Westhampton Beach Village Charmer. 4 Bedrooms. First Floor En Suite Bedroom, Huge Master on 2nd floor and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. One BR currently has a crib but homeowner will switch out to a bed upon request. Less than 1/2 mile to village amenities. Close to beaches. Pet friendly! Large kitchen w/huge custom butcher block island. Large Living Room. Dining room w/Fireplace (no fires please), lovely Sun Room. Outdoor shower. Make this your Home Sweet Home in the Hamptons this summer!