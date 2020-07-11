/
apartments with washer dryer
26 Apartments for rent in West Hampton Dunes, NY with washer-dryer
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.
782 Dune Road
782 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
Think Beach! Sprawling Beach House In Westhampton Dunes. Great Bedroom Separation. Open Layout. Directly Across The Street From The Ocean Access And Bay Front.
20 Dune Lane
20 Dune Lane, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
COME ON OUT!!! Smack Dab Bay Front w its Own Bay Beach + Terrific Sunsets..Great for Lots of Fun Stuff Incl Swimming...Always a Little Easier than the Ocean which is Colder Longer in Spring +Can Be Wavy! The Ocean Access is Across the Street...
Results within 1 mile of West Hampton Dunes
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhampton ..Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax.. Beyond Mint Condition ....
Results within 5 miles of West Hampton Dunes
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
August Rental?? See it TODAY before July tenant moves in!!! All Inclusive!! Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
Westhampton Beach
80 Oneck Road
80 Oneck Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
This Adorable Ranch Is Set In Prime Village Of Westhampton Beach Location. This Cottage Offers Two Bedrooms And Two Baths Living Room With Fireplace, Dining Area And Den. Walk To Main Street.
Westhampton Beach
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Remsenburg - Speonk
62 S Phillips Ave
62 South Phillips Avenue, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$37,000
Immaculate Traditional Home Situated On A Very Private Landscaped Acre In The Quaint Hamlet Of Remsenburg.
Westhampton
16 Bishop Avenue
16 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Charming,Sunny Westhampton Cottage boasting Cozy, Enclosed Sun-Room, Large Living Room w/Fireplace and exposed beams, wood floors, Dining Room, EIK, 2 Bedrooms+Full Bath. Located across the street from water. Enjoy water views out front.
Westhampton Beach
101 Potunk Lane
101 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
Must see this Westhampton Beach Village Charmer. 4 Bedrooms. First Floor En Suite Bedroom, Huge Master on 2nd floor and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. One BR currently has a crib but homeowner will switch out to a bed upon request.
Westhampton Beach
66 Library Avenue
66 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Library Avenue in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
Westhampton Beach
493 Dune Road
493 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Think Beach! Close To All In Whb..Shops, Movies, Houses Of Worship, Train, Theater And Ocean Front! New Home With Open Layout And Views Galore! Ocean Right Outside The Door! Gunite Heated Soaking Pool! 4 Brs 4.5 Baths, Two Laundries, Central Air ...
Westhampton Beach
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
Westhampton Beach
39 Harbor Road
39 Harbor Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
1620 sqft
This newly renovated beach house is the perfect escape this summer. Located in the "Pond Point"Community off Dune Rd.you have right of way to both ocean beach and Moriches Bay.
Westhampton Beach
104 Oneck Ln
104 Oneck Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Charming, Pristine Traditional Home In Beautiful Westhampton Beach Village. Close To Town And Beach! Gorgeous, Private, Yard. Thoughtful Outdoor Living Space, Fire-Pit And Lots Of Seating For Family And Friends.
Results within 10 miles of West Hampton Dunes
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
4 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
Manorville
402 Village Circle
402 Village Circle North, Manorville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly Renovated. All New Appliances. New Flooring. New Bathrooms. Sun Filled Screened in porch. Club House. Gated Community. Vineyards Close by. Easy Access to North and South Fork . 55 and older Community.
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.
572 Montauk Highway
572 West Montauk Highway, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2400 sqft
An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month.
East Quogue
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!
