Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included extra storage ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court accessible cc payments e-payments fire pit hot tub online portal

Webster Green Apartment Homes offers luxury one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Webster, NY. Enjoy central air conditioning, in-home washer & dryer, and walk-in closets. A garage is included in the rent, and you'll love having a patio or balcony for fresh air! The community offers a swimming pool & sundeck, fitness center, playground, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Plus, we are pet friendly, welcoming your cats and dogs. Our location offers the ultimate convenience - we are near Routes 104 and 590 for easy travel within Webster and to the entire Rochester area.