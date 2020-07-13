Apartment List
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Webster, NY

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Results within 5 miles of Webster

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
23 Hawkes Trail
23 Hawkes Trail, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1686 sqft
This delightful home located in Webster, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. You are greeted with a very large front yard, and a long driveway with attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$915
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$945
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4 Terrace Villas
4 Terrace Villas, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom 1,100 square foot Townhome, with full basement, washer and dryer hookup and one car garage. Large, 2 story living room with dining area. Quiet neighborhood near the Village of Fairport.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.

