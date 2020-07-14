All apartments in Webster
Oakmonte Apartments
Oakmonte Apartments

1 Oakmonte Blvd · (585) 312-0371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY 14580

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1336 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Unit 1644 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Unit 1338 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakmonte Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Oakmonte Apartment Homes in Webster, NY is truly a luxury community. With our breathtaking exteriors and tasteful custom interiors, Oakmonte is sure to fit any design aesthetic. Here, you will enjoy an impressive list of amenities often reserved for single family homes, including private entrances, deluxe appliances, garage, and in-home washer & dryer. There's also central air conditioning for your comfort, and a patio or balcony to enjoy the outdoors. We also have a state-of-the-art community center with a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and a relaxing swimming pool. Stop in today to see all that Oakmonte Apartments has to offer! And, we welcome cats and dogs at Oakmonte Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Please Call for Details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakmonte Apartments have any available units?
Oakmonte Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oakmonte Apartments have?
Some of Oakmonte Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakmonte Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oakmonte Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakmonte Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakmonte Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oakmonte Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oakmonte Apartments offers parking.
Does Oakmonte Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakmonte Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakmonte Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oakmonte Apartments has a pool.
Does Oakmonte Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Oakmonte Apartments has accessible units.
Does Oakmonte Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakmonte Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Oakmonte Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oakmonte Apartments has units with air conditioning.
