Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub cable included ceiling fan oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet

Oakmonte Apartment Homes in Webster, NY is truly a luxury community. With our breathtaking exteriors and tasteful custom interiors, Oakmonte is sure to fit any design aesthetic. Here, you will enjoy an impressive list of amenities often reserved for single family homes, including private entrances, deluxe appliances, garage, and in-home washer & dryer. There's also central air conditioning for your comfort, and a patio or balcony to enjoy the outdoors. We also have a state-of-the-art community center with a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and a relaxing swimming pool. Stop in today to see all that Oakmonte Apartments has to offer! And, we welcome cats and dogs at Oakmonte Apartments!