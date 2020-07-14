Amenities
Oakmonte Apartment Homes in Webster, NY is truly a luxury community. With our breathtaking exteriors and tasteful custom interiors, Oakmonte is sure to fit any design aesthetic. Here, you will enjoy an impressive list of amenities often reserved for single family homes, including private entrances, deluxe appliances, garage, and in-home washer & dryer. There's also central air conditioning for your comfort, and a patio or balcony to enjoy the outdoors. We also have a state-of-the-art community center with a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and a relaxing swimming pool. Stop in today to see all that Oakmonte Apartments has to offer! And, we welcome cats and dogs at Oakmonte Apartments!