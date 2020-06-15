The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size. The apartments feature hardwood floors, ceramic tile, heating, air conditioning and loft style living with large windows. The building has a LEED platinum rating which is the highest rating in energy efficiency and sustainability
(RLNE4248216)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Tilley Lofts have any available units?
The Tilley Lofts has 2 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Tilley Lofts have?
Some of The Tilley Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tilley Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
The Tilley Lofts isn't currently offering any rent specials.