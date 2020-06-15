Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking internet access

The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size. The apartments feature hardwood floors, ceramic tile, heating, air conditioning and loft style living with large windows. The building has a LEED platinum rating which is the highest rating in energy efficiency and sustainability



(RLNE4248216)