Watervliet, NY
The Tilley Lofts
The Tilley Lofts

101 1st Street · (518) 344-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY 12189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 (One Bedroom + Den) · Avail. Sep 1

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit # 303 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size. The apartments feature hardwood floors, ceramic tile, heating, air conditioning and loft style living with large windows. The building has a LEED platinum rating which is the highest rating in energy efficiency and sustainability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Tilley Lofts have any available units?
The Tilley Lofts has 2 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Tilley Lofts have?
Some of The Tilley Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tilley Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
The Tilley Lofts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Tilley Lofts pet-friendly?
No, The Tilley Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watervliet.
Does The Tilley Lofts offer parking?
Yes, The Tilley Lofts does offer parking.
Does The Tilley Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Tilley Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Tilley Lofts have a pool?
No, The Tilley Lofts does not have a pool.
Does The Tilley Lofts have accessible units?
No, The Tilley Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does The Tilley Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Tilley Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does The Tilley Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Tilley Lofts has units with air conditioning.
