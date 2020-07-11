/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
46 Apartments for rent in Watervliet, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,375
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St 1L
116 Washington St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park - Property Id: 104467 Beautiful one bedroom, steps to Washington park and up the block from Russell sage college. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
The Hill
201 10th St
201 10th Street, Troy, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,150
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016 8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total .
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Troy
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
Studio
$1,095
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
648 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
South Central
165 4th St
165 4th Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Watervliet
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
20 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,263
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1321 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
SoHo
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,330
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
2 Units Available
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$768
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sycaway Hill Apartments
48 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
713 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
# 11 Available 09/01/20 Sycaway Hill Apts. are comprised of twenty units in three buildings nestled Troy's convenient Sycaway neighborhood. Sycaway Hill Apts. Is located at the intersection of South Lake Ave.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lansingburgh
48 New turnpike rd 1
48 New Turnpike Road, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Spacious Pleasantdale apartment - Property Id: 292598 Showing today starts at 5pm July 2nd About 48 New Turnpike Road #1 Apartment will be available to rent in july tenant is responsible for electricity .
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
88 14th Street
88 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1001 BRUNSWICK MEADOW WAY
1001 Brunswick Meadows Way, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Take a look at this spacious two bedroom home available to fit all of you needs! Equipped with washer and Dryer, garage for storage, off street parking for 2 cars, open floor concept, stainless steal appliances, 2 full baths, porch, great closet
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hill
593 3rd St
593 Third Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 West Hill - Property Id: 170099 Great condition 3 bedroom large flat with backyard fenced in. Washer and dryer in basement Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.