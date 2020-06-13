Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Watertown, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
1654 sqft
Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
38 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1543 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1540 sqft
Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1334 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
58 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1709 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
425 Gaffney Drive, 3
425 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
435 Gaffney Drive, 6
435 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
ELECTRIC UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH 1 YEAR LEASE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
405 Gaffney Drive, 8
405 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment Ontario Village is a well maintained twenty six acre apartment community offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and quality.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1211 Faichney Drive, 5
1211 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & ELECTRIC FREE FOR THE MONTH OF MOVE IN! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
415 Gaffney Drive, 1
415 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1213 Faichney Drive, 1
1213 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & UTILITY FREE JUNE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1229 Faichney Drive, 5
1229 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1201 Faichney Drive, 5
1201 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, lawn care and basic cable. Tenant pays all electric and the heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
385 Gaffney Drive, 4
385 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $800 (*monthly rate for a six month lease). Special only available with a 6 month lease. Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
723 Academy Street
723 Academy Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$550
1866 sqft
Studio apartment available now. Close to City of Watertown bus route, stores, pharmacy, and park. Tenant responsible for electric heat. Lower Unit with front porch !!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
223 State Street - 7
223 State St, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
Cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Watertown on the square with all utilities included: electricity, heat, water, sewer, trash removal. Apartment includes living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1215 Faichney Drive, 5
1215 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1227 Faichney Drive, 6
1227 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1217 Faichney Drive, 5
1217 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$810
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $810 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1225 Faichney Drive, 4
1225 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1223 Faichney Drive, 1
1223 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1233 Faichney Drive, 3
1233 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $875 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
Results within 5 miles of Watertown

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
169 Howe Street
169 Howe Street, Black River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
Located in the Village of Black River close to Fort Drum. 2 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the home, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a separate walk-in shower and bath with double vanity.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
108 Wendell Lane
108 Wendell Lane, Black River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1863 sqft
Spacious living room with hardwood floors with a large master bedroom with double closets. Lower level has a another bedroom, family room, and bathroom. Large deck with a pool on the back side of home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
27715 State Route 3
27715 New York Highway 3, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3304 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom 2 full bath with a 1 bedroom in law apt and attached 2 stall garage. Newer hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Sliding door leads to the private back deck. IN law apt is connected
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Watertown, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Watertown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

