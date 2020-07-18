All apartments in Watertown
Watertown, NY
910 Huntington Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

910 Huntington Street

910 Huntington Street · (315) 782-9292
Location

910 Huntington Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Hear that Water!! Adorable 2 bedroom home now for rent with views of the Black River. 1st floor features living room with gas fireplace, den, and half bath for guests. Modern kitchen with gas & stainless steel appliances; formal dining room too. 2 good size bedrooms with plenty of closets upstairs and spacious full bath. Partial basement offers extra storage area also. The Best part of this home is the fully fenced backyard complete with deck, awning, separate patio area, and 10x14 North Country Storage Barn. When you're done enjoying your mini-oasis, go back inside to the CENTRAL A/C! Don't let the size fool you; this home checks All the boxes. Call or text for more info today ~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Huntington Street have any available units?
910 Huntington Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 Huntington Street have?
Some of 910 Huntington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Huntington Street currently offering any rent specials?
910 Huntington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Huntington Street pet-friendly?
No, 910 Huntington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown.
Does 910 Huntington Street offer parking?
No, 910 Huntington Street does not offer parking.
Does 910 Huntington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Huntington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Huntington Street have a pool?
No, 910 Huntington Street does not have a pool.
Does 910 Huntington Street have accessible units?
No, 910 Huntington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Huntington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Huntington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Huntington Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 Huntington Street has units with air conditioning.
