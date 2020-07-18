910 Huntington Street

Amenities

Hear that Water!! Adorable 2 bedroom home now for rent with views of the Black River. 1st floor features living room with gas fireplace, den, and half bath for guests. Modern kitchen with gas & stainless steel appliances; formal dining room too. 2 good size bedrooms with plenty of closets upstairs and spacious full bath. Partial basement offers extra storage area also. The Best part of this home is the fully fenced backyard complete with deck, awning, separate patio area, and 10x14 North Country Storage Barn. When you're done enjoying your mini-oasis, go back inside to the CENTRAL A/C! Don't let the size fool you; this home checks All the boxes. Call or text for more info today ~