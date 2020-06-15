203 Keyes Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a gorgeous home ready for tenants. The home is spacious with plenty of storage through out. First floor of the home offers the kitchen,formal dining room, laundry room, a bathroom, a mud room/back entry room and a 1/2 bath. Second floor of the home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautiful hardwood floors through out. The home has been recently painted and has new carpet. Outside the home is a 2 stall garage and a nice fenced in yard. The home is 5 minutes from downtown and 20 minutes to Ft.Drum. Call Conley's Rental Management for your showing 315-405-8197

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.