Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:16 PM

203 Keyes Avenue

203 Keyes Avenue · (315) 888-4176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 Keyes Avenue, Watertown, NY 13601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a gorgeous home ready for tenants. The home is spacious with plenty of storage through out. First floor of the home offers the kitchen,formal dining room, laundry room, a bathroom, a mud room/back entry room and a 1/2 bath. Second floor of the home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautiful hardwood floors through out. The home has been recently painted and has new carpet. Outside the home is a 2 stall garage and a nice fenced in yard. The home is 5 minutes from downtown and 20 minutes to Ft.Drum. Call Conley's Rental Management for your showing 315-405-8197
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Keyes Avenue have any available units?
203 Keyes Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Keyes Avenue have?
Some of 203 Keyes Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Keyes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
203 Keyes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Keyes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Keyes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 203 Keyes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 203 Keyes Avenue does offer parking.
Does 203 Keyes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Keyes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Keyes Avenue have a pool?
No, 203 Keyes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 203 Keyes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 203 Keyes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Keyes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Keyes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Keyes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Keyes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
