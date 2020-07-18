All apartments in Watertown
129 Ward Street
129 Ward Street

129 Ward Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 Ward Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely turn key well appointed family home which features a formal dining room, an entertainer's kitchen, and a three season sun room off the master bedroom. Improvements include 12 new double hung insulated windows and new wiring throughout the home. A gas insert fireplace can heat the entire home. There is also a newly renovated fireplace in the basement in your second living room/game room. The back yard is fully fenced next to your two stall garage with attic for storage. Conveniently located near schools, shops, hospital, and the park with the golf course, tennis courts, hiking trails, picnic areas, the popular Zoo and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

