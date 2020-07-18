129 Ward Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely turn key well appointed family home which features a formal dining room, an entertainer's kitchen, and a three season sun room off the master bedroom. Improvements include 12 new double hung insulated windows and new wiring throughout the home. A gas insert fireplace can heat the entire home. There is also a newly renovated fireplace in the basement in your second living room/game room. The back yard is fully fenced next to your two stall garage with attic for storage. Conveniently located near schools, shops, hospital, and the park with the golf course, tennis courts, hiking trails, picnic areas, the popular Zoo and pool.