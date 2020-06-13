106 Cartwheel Court

Amenities

FIRST FLOOR updated 2 bedroom condo in excellent condition. Recently renovated with newer eat in kitchen, two full bedrooms each with double closets, two full baths, dining area, slider to patio. Updated gleaming flooring throughout. Suite of almost new appliances includes washer and dryer. Community clubhouse, pool, tot lot, basketball, tennis. Walking distance to all local amenities: schools, shopping, parks, restaurants. Great commuter location in close proximity to bus and train station.