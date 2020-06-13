All apartments in Washingtonville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

106 Cartwheel Court

106 Cartwheel Court · (845) 656-1651
Location

106 Cartwheel Court, Washingtonville, NY 10992
Washingtonville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
FIRST FLOOR updated 2 bedroom condo in excellent condition. Recently renovated with newer eat in kitchen, two full bedrooms each with double closets, two full baths, dining area, slider to patio. Updated gleaming flooring throughout. Suite of almost new appliances includes washer and dryer. Community clubhouse, pool, tot lot, basketball, tennis. Walking distance to all local amenities: schools, shopping, parks, restaurants. Great commuter location in close proximity to bus and train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Cartwheel Court have any available units?
106 Cartwheel Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Cartwheel Court have?
Some of 106 Cartwheel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Cartwheel Court currently offering any rent specials?
106 Cartwheel Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Cartwheel Court pet-friendly?
No, 106 Cartwheel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washingtonville.
Does 106 Cartwheel Court offer parking?
No, 106 Cartwheel Court does not offer parking.
Does 106 Cartwheel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Cartwheel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Cartwheel Court have a pool?
Yes, 106 Cartwheel Court has a pool.
Does 106 Cartwheel Court have accessible units?
No, 106 Cartwheel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Cartwheel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Cartwheel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Cartwheel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Cartwheel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
