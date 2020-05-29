82-84 W Main Street

Amenities

Need a large apartment at the right price This may be the one for you. Very large 6 room 2nd floor apartment, situated on west main street in Walden. It features painted wood floors, plenty of public parking, close to shopping and lots of storage space available. Close to shops and food. Landlord requires tenant to pay the first months rent, one months security, at lease signing. Tenant pays all utilities. The property is a multi-tenant, 2,344 SF mixed-use building on a single, 0.07 acre lot. It is made up of of 2 store fronts one of which is currently occupied and an upstairs apartment which is also occupied