Walden, NY
82-84 W Main Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

82-84 W Main Street

82 W Main St · (914) 833-0800
Location

82 W Main St, Walden, NY 12586
Walden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 977 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Need a large apartment at the right price This may be the one for you. Very large 6 room 2nd floor apartment, situated on west main street in Walden. It features painted wood floors, plenty of public parking, close to shopping and lots of storage space available. Close to shops and food. Landlord requires tenant to pay the first months rent, one months security, at lease signing. Tenant pays all utilities. The property is a multi-tenant, 2,344 SF mixed-use building on a single, 0.07 acre lot. It is made up of of 2 store fronts one of which is currently occupied and an upstairs apartment which is also occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82-84 W Main Street have any available units?
82-84 W Main Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 82-84 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
82-84 W Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82-84 W Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 82-84 W Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walden.
Does 82-84 W Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 82-84 W Main Street does offer parking.
Does 82-84 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82-84 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82-84 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 82-84 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 82-84 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 82-84 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 82-84 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 82-84 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82-84 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 82-84 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
