27 Apartments for rent in Voorheesville, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,197
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Results within 5 miles of Voorheesville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
36 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,092
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
TWO BEDROOM(Second Floor & 55+ Living) - Property Id: 272742 Monthly Rent:...... $1150 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:......... 4 PLEX Date Available:.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3736 Carman Road #1
3736 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269375 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $875 Town:................... 3736 CARMAN RD #1GUILDERLAND School District:.....
Results within 10 miles of Voorheesville
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Campus Area
37 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,435
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
3336 McDonald Avenue
3336 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
This delightful home located in Schenectady, NY is now available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
550 Sir Benjamin Way
550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752 Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
465 Kings Road
465 Kings Road, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
ONE BEDROOM (FIRST FLOOR) - Property Id: 269272 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $950 Town:................... 465 KINGS RD #2 - SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Road #105
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269341 WE ARE CURRENTLY NOT SHOWING THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 Monthly Rent:...... $795 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #105-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
610 Kings Road #4
610 Kings Rd, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269331 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 610 KINGS RD #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
31 Fullerton ST
31 Fullerton Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Amazing Single Family 3br Home -Next to Hospitals- - (RLNE5693467)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
427 KENWOOD AV
427 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ground floor in Victorian home, great rm w/bay windows & peaceful view, open to designer kitchen w/island, eat-in area, high end cabinetry w/granite & Corian countertops, stainless appliances, d/w, washer hookup.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1911 HAMBURG ST
1911 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
Light and Bright 1st floor Unit'. 2 Bedrooms plus Den, LR and DR - all w/Wall to Wall Carpeting. Modern Kitchen and Bath (w/Tub Surround for Shower) - Both with Vinyl Flooring. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range w/Oven.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13 GARDEN TERR
13 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10 GARDEN TERR
10 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hamilton Hill and Vale
1 Unit Available
10 SWAN ST
10 Swan St, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful remodeled apartments with hardwood floors, fresh paint and new kitchen appliances. Formal living and dining room with plenty of natural lighting. Easy to show.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
20 GARDEN TERR
20 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Union Street
1 Unit Available
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
15 SURFWOOD DR
15 Surfwood Dr, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1st Floor Apartment in South Colonie School District with many upgrades. Convenient location to major highways, restaurants and shops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Voorheesville, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Voorheesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

