1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Voorheesville, NY
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
799 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Results within 5 miles of Voorheesville
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,092
811 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3736 Carman Road #1
3736 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269375 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $875 Town:................... 3736 CARMAN RD #1GUILDERLAND School District:.....
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1565 New Scotland Rd. #106
1565 New Scotland Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Multi-family building
Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
15 Harmony Hill
15 Harmony Hill Road, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,160
625 sqft
1 bedroom apartment to be available March 1st for subleasing at Harmony Hill Apartments in Albany, NY.
Results within 10 miles of Voorheesville
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Campus Area
35 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,446
734 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
7 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
725 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
34 EXCHANGE ST
34 Exchange Street, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beautifully renovated 2nd floor unit. Granite, stainless appliances, off street parking, no smoking or pets. Available 6/1/2020. All Covid 19 forms to be signed. Masks and gloves a must.Vacant go and show. Lockbox on front railing.Feedback please!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Park South
1 Unit Available
572 Madison Avenue Unit 1
572 Madison Ave, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MUST SEE STUNNING 1BR UNIT W/ HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED - Gorgeous bright and sunny 1st floor unit located across from Washington Park. Unit is drenched in sunlight and includes heat and hotwater. (RLNE5829340)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
465 Kings Road
465 Kings Road, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
ONE BEDROOM (FIRST FLOOR) - Property Id: 269272 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $950 Town:................... 465 KINGS RD #2 - SCHENECTADY School District:.....
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Road #105
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269341 WE ARE CURRENTLY NOT SHOWING THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 Monthly Rent:...... $795 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #105-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
610 Kings Road #4
610 Kings Rd, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269331 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 610 KINGS RD #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
538 MYRTLE AV
538 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Close to Albany Med and Albany Law School! This apartment has everything you need to make living in Albany comfortable. It has a large living room/dining room combination conveniently located off of the kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
483 State St. #5
483 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
Multi-family building Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
