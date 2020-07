Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming village home on Main st. Home has LR,DR, 4 BRs upstairs with possible 5th on 1st floor- or use for den or office. Updated kitchen with adjacent family room Hardwood floors. Master BR has private shower and sink. Washer and dryer in basement. Voohresville schools. One month security deposit. Must credit qualify. No smoking, no pets.