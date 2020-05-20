All apartments in Troy
Troy, NY
33 STATE ST
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:54 PM

33 STATE ST

33 State Street · (518) 526-1274
Location

33 State Street, Troy, NY 12180
Downtown Troy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit #5 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this bright and newly painted apartment in Historic Downtown Troy. Walking distance to plenty of shops, restaurants, colleges, pubs, bus stops and many other popular sites. Easy commuter access to 787, I-90. Dogs an extra $50 per month, Cats an extra $30 per month. Landlord pays water and trash pickup, tenant pays utilities. One month's rent for security plus one month's rent upon signing lease. Must provide credit report and proof of funds. Apartment is ready to move in and easy to show as it is vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 STATE ST have any available units?
33 STATE ST has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 33 STATE ST currently offering any rent specials?
33 STATE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 STATE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 STATE ST is pet friendly.
Does 33 STATE ST offer parking?
No, 33 STATE ST does not offer parking.
Does 33 STATE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 STATE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 STATE ST have a pool?
No, 33 STATE ST does not have a pool.
Does 33 STATE ST have accessible units?
No, 33 STATE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 33 STATE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 STATE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 STATE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 STATE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
