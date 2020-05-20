33 STATE ST

Amenities

Enjoy this bright and newly painted apartment in Historic Downtown Troy. Walking distance to plenty of shops, restaurants, colleges, pubs, bus stops and many other popular sites. Easy commuter access to 787, I-90. Dogs an extra $50 per month, Cats an extra $30 per month. Landlord pays water and trash pickup, tenant pays utilities. One month's rent for security plus one month's rent upon signing lease. Must provide credit report and proof of funds. Apartment is ready to move in and easy to show as it is vacant.