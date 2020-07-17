208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1

Amenities
Full remodeled meticulous two story rental that feels like a vacation home when walking this property. New flooring,french doors, windows, fresh paint, appliances, updated bathroom with walk in shower & exterior motion sensor lights . Storage galore ranging from walk in closets to a huge pantry and attic if needed. Eat in the kitchen with carriage house cabinets. Enjoy the amenities of this quiet and serene property along with a landlord who takes care of all exterior maintenance including lawn care, snow removal, & landscaping. Off street parking with maintenance free living & Landlord occupied. Listing brokered by Miranda Real Estate Group Inc, contact Donelle Moffatt at 518-356-1701 or donellemoffatt@gmail.com