All apartments in Tribes Hill
Find more places like 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tribes Hill, NY
/
208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1

208 Mohawk Drive · (518) 356-1701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

208 Mohawk Drive, Tribes Hill, NY 12177

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Full remodeled meticulous two story rental that feels like a vacation home when walking this property. New flooring,french doors, windows, fresh paint, appliances, updated bathroom with walk in shower & exterior motion sensor lights . Storage galore ranging from walk in closets to a huge pantry and attic if needed. Eat in the kitchen with carriage house cabinets. Enjoy the amenities of this quiet and serene property along with a landlord who takes care of all exterior maintenance including lawn care, snow removal, & landscaping. Off street parking with maintenance free living & Landlord occupied. Listing brokered by Miranda Real Estate Group Inc, contact Donelle Moffatt at 518-356-1701 or donellemoffatt@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 have any available units?
208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tribes Hill, NY.
What amenities does 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 have?
Some of 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tribes Hill.
Does 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 have a pool?
Yes, 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 has a pool.
Does 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 208 Mohawk Dr, #Apt 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NY
Ballston Spa, NYRensselaer, NYEast Greenbush, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NY
Green Island, NYWatervliet, NYRotterdam, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity