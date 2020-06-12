29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Syracuse, NY

Apartment List
Salt Springs
1 Unit Available
248 Bruce Street
248 Bruce Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath charming house in meadowbrook - Property Id: 294235 Charming home located in the fine residential neighborhood of Meadowbrook. Lovely front lawn with mature shade tree. Entire house freshly painted. Hardwood floors newly refinished.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
359 Valley Dr
359 Valley Drive, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$875
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1ba!! 875./mo+ Valley Area - Property Id: 265633 Great upstairs 3 bdrm apartment close to grocery stores, restaurants, McKinley Park, Elmwood Park and Kirk Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
155 Xavier Woods Available 06/20/20 Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
144 Ruth Ave
144 Ruth Avenue, Syracuse, NY
Beautiful single family home with 4 bedrooms available, each room complete with full/queen bed and dresser. Basic cable and internet included with off street parking and free laundry onsite. Close to campus, and on bus route.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
106 Doll Parkway
106 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224 Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
121 Doll Parkway - A
121 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House - Completely Remodeled, Hardwood Floors, Game Room, On Site Laundry - Call/Text 315-217-1244 LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House -

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
University Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1
1016 Lancaster Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom apartment ,1 bathroom, parking available,Syracuse university area 1016 Lancaster Ave - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13210 $1450 per month Available now 3 beds, 1 full bath 1190 sq. ft. Rooms and Interior . Family room . Dining room .

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
99 Roycroft Road
99 Roycroft Road, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1160 sqft
Available August 1, wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom ranch on Dewitt / Syracuse border. Quiet street, steps from LeMoyne College and perfect for those in the PA or nursing program. Hardwoods throughout, large master with 1/2 bath.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westcott
1 Unit Available
208 Bassett Street
208 Basset Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental your next home. You’ll love the large rooms, generous storage, and convenient location.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westcott
1 Unit Available
103 1/2 Victoria Place
103 1/2 Victoria Pl, Syracuse, NY
What a great rental find in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, located in the heart of the Westcott Street Shopping District.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
301 Bradford Parkway
301 Bradford Parkway, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2364 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Bradford Parkway in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
317 Mosley Drive
317 Mosley Drive, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
317 Mosley Drive Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated House For Rent in the Eastwood Area - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath For Rent in the Eastwood Area.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Salt Springs
1 Unit Available
201 Harwood Avenue
201 Harwood Avenue, Syracuse, NY
Perfect location and housing for LeMoyne College Physician Assistant program students or those looking for an alternative housing option. Please note: *Listed rent is based on occupancy of 3. Call/Text 315-569-6045 for additional details.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westcott
1 Unit Available
122 Redfield Place
122 Redfield Place, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3209 sqft
Furnished three bedrooms, one bathroom. Hardwood floor throughout. 0.5 mile from SU main campus. Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Westcott St. Minutes away from Downtown, I-81 and I-690, Destiny USA mall, etc.

1 of 18

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
University Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
718 Euclid Apt. 2 Avenue
718 Euclid Avenue, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3078 sqft
The apartment will be unfurnished. Furniture in the photos will not be included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
University Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
969 Lancaster Avenue
969 Lancaster Avenue, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 969 Lancaster Avenue in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
413 University Avenue - 1
413 University Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
700 sqft
Ultra affordable apartments on the Connective Corridor. -Walk to Syracuse University in 2 minutes -Free on site parking -Furniture option

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Westcott
1 Unit Available
430 Westcott Apt. 4 Street
430 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
6635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 430 Westcott Apt. 4 Street in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
University Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
1002 Ackerman Av
1002 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
FULLY FURNISHED BEDROOMS 10 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. CLOSE TO CAMPUS on TWO FLOORS and TWO FULL BATHROOMS. Cannot beat this location and pricing! Porches front and back- laundry on site, very close to SU and ESF with PLENTY OF ROOM.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Westcott
1 Unit Available
701 Ackerman Avenue - 10
701 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
SU Students, 5-6 Bedroom Upper flat,, with everything included, utilities, wifi, laundry, common areas, large bedrooms, shared bathrooms, floor 2 has 6 bedrooms and 2 baths, Fall of 2020 renting by the floor, so if you have a group of friends ready
1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4403 Lafayette Road
4403 Lafayette Road, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Three bedroom, 2200 sq-ft in-law lower level of a home with gas fireplace, family room, theater room, EI area and kitchen. Large patio off eat-in kitchen area. Includes all utilities, cable and internet. Lawn and snow is also included.
1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Syracuse
1 Unit Available
115 E Yates St 1
115 East Yates Street, East Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Village of East Syracuse 1st Floor - Property Id: 297760 Please email JoelLorenzo@gmail.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Galeville
1 Unit Available
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.

Welcome to the June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report. Syracuse rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Syracuse rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report. Syracuse rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Syracuse rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Syracuse rent trends were flat over the past month

Syracuse rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Syracuse stand at $663 for a one-bedroom apartment and $838 for a two-bedroom. Syracuse's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Syracuse rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Syracuse, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Syracuse is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Syracuse's median two-bedroom rent of $838 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Syracuse.
    • While rents in Syracuse fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Syracuse than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Syracuse.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

