STUDENT HOUSING: Five huge bedrooms, family room, dining room, and living room. This old style beautiful home is great for students looking to share a house! New carpets, freshly painted and update appliances make this a sweet home. Off street parking, full backyard, and in the center of Westcott area. Walking distance to the University, close to churches, schools, shopping, and food. $425 per room plus Utilities. AVAILABLE: NOW! fully furnished!!!