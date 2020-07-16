718 Clarendon St

Amenities
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant.
VIRTUAL TOUR
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QcTx9fFvWuS
FLOOR PLAN - will provide upon request
Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and kitchen island
(Kitchen includes cookware and tableware provided)
Lots of cabinet space & Storage
BRAND NEW washer/dryer machine
Newly Freshly painted living room, kitchen, and bedrooms
Furnished Home Feat
Beds, couches, end tables, dining table w/ chairs, dressers, and nightstands
Water included in rent
Close to shops, restaurants, transportation, Westcott, and to University
Tons of storage available.
Hardwood floors throughout.
Driveway parking Included. Alternate street parking
Front porch and spacious backyard.
Message me for availability.