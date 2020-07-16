All apartments in Syracuse
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

718 Clarendon St

718 Clarendon Street · (516) 780-3601
Location

718 Clarendon Street, Syracuse, NY 13210
Westcott

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant.

VIRTUAL TOUR
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QcTx9fFvWuS

FLOOR PLAN - will provide upon request

Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and kitchen island
(Kitchen includes cookware and tableware provided)

Lots of cabinet space & Storage

BRAND NEW washer/dryer machine

Newly Freshly painted living room, kitchen, and bedrooms

Furnished Home Feat

Beds, couches, end tables, dining table w/ chairs, dressers, and nightstands

Water included in rent

Close to shops, restaurants, transportation, Westcott, and to University

Tons of storage available.

Hardwood floors throughout.

Driveway parking Included. Alternate street parking

Front porch and spacious backyard.

Message me for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Clarendon St have any available units?
718 Clarendon St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Clarendon St have?
Some of 718 Clarendon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Clarendon St currently offering any rent specials?
718 Clarendon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Clarendon St pet-friendly?
No, 718 Clarendon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 718 Clarendon St offer parking?
Yes, 718 Clarendon St offers parking.
Does 718 Clarendon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Clarendon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Clarendon St have a pool?
No, 718 Clarendon St does not have a pool.
Does 718 Clarendon St have accessible units?
No, 718 Clarendon St does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Clarendon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Clarendon St does not have units with dishwashers.
