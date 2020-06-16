All apartments in Syracuse
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

400 Spencer St

400 Spencer Street · (315) 243-8080
Location

400 Spencer Street, Syracuse, NY 13204
Lakefront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
400 Spencer St. Apt 101 - Property Id: 248213

Beautiful, modern apartment in the Inner Harbor area. Close to downtown, Destiny USA, Franklin Square and right on the creek walk! Also conveniently located near I-81 and I-690. One bedroom, one full. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size washing machine and dryer in the unit. On-site free parking. Across the street from the beautiful Preserve restaurant. No pets please. $1275/month plus utilities. Please call Allegiance Realty LLC at 315-295-2409.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248213
Property Id 248213

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Spencer St have any available units?
400 Spencer St has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Spencer St have?
Some of 400 Spencer St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Spencer St currently offering any rent specials?
400 Spencer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Spencer St pet-friendly?
No, 400 Spencer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 400 Spencer St offer parking?
Yes, 400 Spencer St does offer parking.
Does 400 Spencer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Spencer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Spencer St have a pool?
No, 400 Spencer St does not have a pool.
Does 400 Spencer St have accessible units?
No, 400 Spencer St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Spencer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Spencer St has units with dishwashers.
