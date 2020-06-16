Amenities
400 Spencer St. Apt 101 - Property Id: 248213
Beautiful, modern apartment in the Inner Harbor area. Close to downtown, Destiny USA, Franklin Square and right on the creek walk! Also conveniently located near I-81 and I-690. One bedroom, one full. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size washing machine and dryer in the unit. On-site free parking. Across the street from the beautiful Preserve restaurant. No pets please. $1275/month plus utilities. Please call Allegiance Realty LLC at 315-295-2409.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248213
No Pets Allowed
