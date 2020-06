Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Updated throughout, kitchen, bathroom, hardwoods, windows, appliances. 2 Bedroom apartment in 4 unit building. Laundry in basement. Located close to Syracuse University, Downtown, Highway access, shopping. Very convenient. Online payments make it super easy to move in and live here!



Tenants pay their own utilities. Pets allowed with pet fee (size and breed restrictions apply). Application and lease required. One month security deposit due at time of lease signing.