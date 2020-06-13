36 Apartments for rent in Suffern, NY with balcony
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 50
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 9
1 of 35
Suffern is home to Broadway actress and singer Christine Andreas, who is a two-time Tony Award nominee.
As of 2012, more than 11,000 people walk the streets of the 2.1 square mile city know as Suffern, New York. The climate is cool and refreshing during the summer and gets pretty cold in the winter, which is no surprise given that Suffern is in one of the most northern states in the country. July's average high is 84 degrees, while January's high is 18. Prices for homes and apartments are a bit on the high side, but if your dream is to live in a beautiful small town with plenty of culture and business opportunities, than Suffern is the place for you. Don't wait to find the perfect rental apartment before it's taken! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Suffern renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.