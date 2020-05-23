All apartments in Suffern
19 Interstate
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:38 PM

19 Interstate

19 Interstate St · (201) 391-2500
Location

19 Interstate St, Suffern, NY 10901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring. First floor features ceramic floors, second floor features hardwood flooring, led lights throughout. 2 Master bedrooms, a spacious walk in closet and a master bath with a whirlpool tub. Fenced in back yard with a shed on a nice quiet street in Suffern. Close to shopping, restaurants, transportation and hospital. Top rated Suffern schools. Landlord will ask tenant to verify income, credit and references. Tenant is responsible for first month rent, security deposit and broker fee upon signing the lease. Rent to own option available. Move in date 7/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Interstate have any available units?
19 Interstate has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Interstate have?
Some of 19 Interstate's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Interstate currently offering any rent specials?
19 Interstate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Interstate pet-friendly?
No, 19 Interstate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffern.
Does 19 Interstate offer parking?
No, 19 Interstate does not offer parking.
Does 19 Interstate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Interstate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Interstate have a pool?
Yes, 19 Interstate has a pool.
Does 19 Interstate have accessible units?
No, 19 Interstate does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Interstate have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Interstate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Interstate have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Interstate does not have units with air conditioning.
