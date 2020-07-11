Rent Calculator
Home
/
Suffern, NY
/
112 Orange Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
112 Orange Ave
112 Orange Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
112 Orange Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated spacious studio apartment on second floor -pergo flooring-open kitchen-updated full bath w/tub/shower- walk to train,bus,village
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 Orange Ave have any available units?
112 Orange Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Suffern, NY
.
What amenities does 112 Orange Ave have?
Some of 112 Orange Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 112 Orange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
112 Orange Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Orange Ave pet-friendly?
No, 112 Orange Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Suffern
.
Does 112 Orange Ave offer parking?
Yes, 112 Orange Ave offers parking.
Does 112 Orange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Orange Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Orange Ave have a pool?
No, 112 Orange Ave does not have a pool.
Does 112 Orange Ave have accessible units?
No, 112 Orange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Orange Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Orange Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Orange Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Orange Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
