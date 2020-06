Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Built In 2014, This 1-Story Post Modern Sits On .49 Acres In East Hampton. Enjoy A Custom Built Open Floor Plan Oasis With It's Resort Backyard Amenities And Outdoor Shower. A Double-Sided Fireplace Sits In The Center Of The Open Great Room With Vaulted Ceilings, A Gourmet Kitchen, Casual Dining And The Living Room Area. A Formal Dining Room Sits Just Off The Kitchen. A Convenient Al Fresco Counter That Allows Indoor/Outdoor Dining Opens To The Deck.